Work on Russia-Belarus Union State to Continue - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Russia and Belarus will continue working on the creation of a union state, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"The prime ministers of the two countries said (at the Union State's Supreme State Council) that they really achieved excellent results over the past year, and this work will continue. That was the main thing," Peskov told reporters.