Work on Treaty on Non-Use of Force With Georgia in Deadlock - Abkhazian Foreign Ministry

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Work on a treaty on the non-use of force by Georgia against Abkhazia has stalled, Abkhazian Deputy Foreign Minister Irakly Tuzhba said at a meeting with co-chairs of the International Geneva Discussions on Security and Stability in Transcaucasia, which took place in Sukhum on Wednesday.

Tuzhba recalled that the key task of the talks is "ensuring firm guarantees of peace and security for Abkhazia," and a document on the non-use of force between the two countries should become the basis for such guarantees.

"Unfortunately, for many years we have not been able to achieve the signing of such a document by Tbilisi, which refuses to even discuss this issue. At this stage, work in this direction has reached a dead end. We are offered to discuss issues of a completely different order, which are not directly related to the document on the non-use of force," he said.