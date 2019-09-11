Work Ongoing to Prepare Normandy Four Summit in Several Weeks - German Chancellor Angela Merkel

The work is underway to hold a summit in a Normandy format, which includes France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine, in several weeks, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesda

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) The work is underway to hold a summit in a Normandy format, which includes France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine, in several weeks, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday.

"We are working on holding a Normandy Four summit in several weeks to achieve bigger progress," Merkel told lawmakers.

On August 29, Merkel discussed preparations for the summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Normandy Format aims to help settle the internal conflict in Ukraine that has been ongoing since 2014 when Kiev launched a military operation against two self-proclaimed republics in the east of the country. The region refused to recognize new authorities that had recently come to power in Kiev.