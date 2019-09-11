UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Work Ongoing To Prepare Normandy Four Summit In Several Weeks - German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 01:20 PM

Work Ongoing to Prepare Normandy Four Summit in Several Weeks - German Chancellor Angela Merkel

The work is underway to hold a summit in a Normandy format, which includes France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine, in several weeks, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesda

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) The work is underway to hold a summit in a Normandy format, which includes France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine, in several weeks, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday.

"We are working on holding a Normandy Four summit in several weeks to achieve bigger progress," Merkel told lawmakers.

On August 29, Merkel discussed preparations for the summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Normandy Format aims to help settle the internal conflict in Ukraine that has been ongoing since 2014 when Kiev launched a military operation against two self-proclaimed republics in the east of the country. The region refused to recognize new authorities that had recently come to power in Kiev.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia France German Germany Progress Vladimir Putin Kiev Angela Merkel August

Recent Stories

Development funds of Rs 69.8 bn released under Pub ..

1 minute ago

UAE provides emergency relief to Abyan, Yemen

21 minutes ago

Israel army bombards several locations in Gaza

1 minute ago

European stock markets climb at open

1 minute ago

Two youth drowned in Islamabad

1 minute ago

Pakistan contingent off to Iran for Asian Volleyba ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.