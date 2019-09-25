Work Related to Russia-Venezuela Defense Cooperation Being Carried Out as Scheduled- Putin

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Russia is delivering spare parts to Venezuela and creating service centers in the country as scheduled, in line with existing defense cooperation agreements, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

The two countries' defense cooperation currently mainly lies in Russia fulfilling its commitments on maintenance of Russian-made equipment purchased by Venezuela, Putin said at his meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

"All this work is being carried out as scheduled, in strict compliance with our agreements," Putin said.