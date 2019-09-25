UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Work Related To Russia-Venezuela Defense Cooperation Being Carried Out As Scheduled- Putin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 46 seconds ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 02:55 PM

Work Related to Russia-Venezuela Defense Cooperation Being Carried Out as Scheduled- Putin

Russia is delivering spare parts to Venezuela and creating service centers in the country as scheduled, in line with existing defense cooperation agreements, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Russia is delivering spare parts to Venezuela and creating service centers in the country as scheduled, in line with existing defense cooperation agreements, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

The two countries' defense cooperation currently mainly lies in Russia fulfilling its commitments on maintenance of Russian-made equipment purchased by Venezuela, Putin said at his meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

"All this work is being carried out as scheduled, in strict compliance with our agreements," Putin said.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Venezuela All

Recent Stories

Sea level rising 2.5 times faster than during 20th ..

45 seconds ago

Italy Welcomes Creation of Syrian Constitutional C ..

49 seconds ago

PO arrested after 7 years in Faisalabad

50 seconds ago

Four dacoits arrested in Faisalabad

52 seconds ago

Isolation ward in DHQ hospital made functional

17 minutes ago

Honey bee swarm attack cotton pickers, five shifte ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.