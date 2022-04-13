Work scheme gives refugees in Britain a fresh start

Eritrean asylum seeker Hanna Araya sells freshly baked bread during the lunchtime rush at a London market -- as he waits to see if she can remain in the UK

For six months, the 19-year-old has volunteered for Breadwinners, a charity offering asylum seekers and refugees work experience and paid employment on their market stalls across London and in nearby Brighton.

"It's really (been) a big impact for me, because it's been challenging to get here and to get the first job in the UK," Araya told AFP of the opportunity provided by Breadwinners, whose slogan reads "Fresh Bread, Fresh Start".

"So now I get confidence, I would love to work in the future, maybe to be a nurse or radiologist," she said from the stall in Greenwich, south London.