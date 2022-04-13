UrduPoint.com

Work Scheme Gives Refugees In Britain A Fresh Start

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Work scheme gives refugees in Britain a fresh start

Eritrean asylum seeker Hanna Araya sells freshly baked bread during the lunchtime rush at a London market -- as he waits to see if she can remain in the UK

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Eritrean asylum seeker Hanna Araya sells freshly baked bread during the lunchtime rush at a London market -- as he waits to see if she can remain in the UK.

For six months, the 19-year-old has volunteered for Breadwinners, a charity offering asylum seekers and refugees work experience and paid employment on their market stalls across London and in nearby Brighton.

"It's really (been) a big impact for me, because it's been challenging to get here and to get the first job in the UK," Araya told AFP of the opportunity provided by Breadwinners, whose slogan reads "Fresh Bread, Fresh Start".

"So now I get confidence, I would love to work in the future, maybe to be a nurse or radiologist," she said from the stall in Greenwich, south London.

Related Topics

Job London Brighton United Kingdom Market From Refugee Employment Love

Recent Stories

Russia Interested in and Open to Cooperation With ..

Russia Interested in and Open to Cooperation With All Countries in Arctic - Puti ..

3 minutes ago
 Terrorist planting bomb killed in explosion

Terrorist planting bomb killed in explosion

3 minutes ago
 Man dies of drowning in multan

Man dies of drowning in multan

3 minutes ago
 Business community urged to extend relief to masse ..

Business community urged to extend relief to masses during Ramzan

6 minutes ago
 BTTN members visit SBK Women University

BTTN members visit SBK Women University

6 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif pays respects at Mazar-e-Quaid

PM Shehbaz Sharif pays respects at Mazar-e-Quaid

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.