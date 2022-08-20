A working team has been dispatched to northwest China's Qinghai Province after heavy rains triggered a mountain torrent disaster there

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :A working team has been dispatched to northwest China's Qinghai Province after heavy rains triggered a mountain torrent disaster there.

The working team sent by the Ministry of Emergency Management as well as the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters urged all-out efforts to find and rescue trapped residents, prevent secondary disasters and help relocate disaster-stricken people.

Efforts should also be made to restore transportation, communications and power supply in a timely manner, according to the team.

Since the disaster happened, the Ministry of Emergency Management has sent 604 rescue personnel and 107 fire engines.

China on Thursday earmarked 50 million Yuan (about 7.35 million U.S. Dollars) from the central natural-disaster relief fund to support the rescue work in Qinghai.

As of 8 p.m. Friday, 23 people were confirmed dead and eight were still missing after the flood hit the Datong Hui and Tu Autonomous County in Qinghai.