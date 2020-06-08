UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 04:42 PM

Work to Dismantle Charred Scaffolding of Notre Dame Resumes - Reports

Workers involved in the rebuilding of Notre-Dame de Paris on Monday started the final stage of removing the metal scaffolding that had been fused together during the 2019 inferno, France Info reported

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Workers involved in the rebuilding of Notre-Dame de Paris on Monday started the final stage of removing the metal scaffolding that had been fused together during the 2019 inferno, France Info reported.

Earlier, the removal of the scaffolding has been pushed back twice. First, it was due to the threat of lead contamination. Later, the COVID-19 lockdown put the rebuild on hold.

According to the radio, this fused structure on the outside of the landmark cathedral has been a real "conundrum" for the rebuilding efforts. Now, the work to dismantle it is hopefully entering its final stage.

Installed for a renovation planned before the fire, the scaffolding consists of 40,000 parts with a total weight of 200 tonnes. The structure did not collapse during the fire, but was seriously damaged.

To avoid its destruction and carefully dismantle it, workers installed another scaffolding around it.

Two teams of five industrial climbers will take part in this new stage of work, which is expected to last throughout the summer.

According to the cathedral's rector, Patrick Chauvet, only after the metal structure is removed, it will be possible to say for sure that Notre Dame is saved.

A major fire hit Notre Dame on April 15, 2019, causing the collapse of the cathedral's spire and the partial destruction of its roof structure. While the cause has yet to be determined, the French authorities have ruled out criminal motives. President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to rebuild Notre Dame in five years.

