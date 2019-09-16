UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Work To Form Syria's Constitutional Committee Nearly Complete - Putin

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 07:52 PM

Work to Form Syria's Constitutional Committee Nearly Complete - Putin

The work to form the Syrian constitutional committee is almost complete, it is necessary to agree on the procedure for its work, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) The work to form the Syrian constitutional committee is almost complete, it is necessary to agree on the procedure for its work, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday.

"I would like to note the significant leadership role of Turkey and President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan in forming a list of those people, candidates who are supposed to work in the constitutional committee.

In my opinion, this is extremely important. We can say that this work has generally been completed," Putin said during talks with Erdogan broadcast by the Rossiya 24 television channel.

He said it was necessary to ensure Syria's constitutional committee members act independently enough without outside pressure.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Tayyip Erdogan TV

Recent Stories

Driver Killed, 5 Students Injured in Minibus Blast ..

4 minutes ago

Punjab sports minister greets boxer Waseem on winn ..

4 minutes ago

6 SHOs reshuffled

4 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Jhang visits CCU in DHQ Hospit ..

4 minutes ago

Agreement to upgrade ML-1 to be signed next month: ..

9 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa firmly in control

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.