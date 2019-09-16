The work to form the Syrian constitutional committee is almost complete, it is necessary to agree on the procedure for its work, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) The work to form the Syrian constitutional committee is almost complete, it is necessary to agree on the procedure for its work, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday.

"I would like to note the significant leadership role of Turkey and President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan in forming a list of those people, candidates who are supposed to work in the constitutional committee.

In my opinion, this is extremely important. We can say that this work has generally been completed," Putin said during talks with Erdogan broadcast by the Rossiya 24 television channel.

He said it was necessary to ensure Syria's constitutional committee members act independently enough without outside pressure.