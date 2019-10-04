Work to Prepare Russia-Ukraine Detainee Exchange Continues - Kremlin Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

Work on the next Russia-Ukraine detainee exchange is ongoing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday, commenting on statements by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry about an upcoming large-scale detainee swap

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Work on the next Russia-Ukraine detainee exchange is ongoing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday, commenting on statements by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry about an upcoming large-scale detainee swap.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said Thursday a large-scale exchange of detainees was due next week.

"It has long been noted by the Russian side that Russia would be happy to carry out an 'all for all' exchange, and this should be the ultimate goal. All this depends on the readiness of the two sides. Certain work in this context, in this area, is ongoing. Work will continue in this area," Peskov told reporters.