Work To Recognize Russian COVID Vaccines In EU Ongoing - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 03:50 PM

Work to Recognize Russian COVID Vaccines in EU Ongoing - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Work to recognize Russian COVID-19 vaccines in the European Union is ongoing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

EU Ambassador to Russia Markus Ederer said earlier in the day that Brussels made a request to the Russian Health Ministry to discuss connecting Russia to the bloc's system of COVID travel certificates.

"In fact, it is clear that there may be different positions, it is clear that so far the European [Medicines] Agency has not recognized our Sputnik. Work in this direction continues," Peskov told reporters, adding that Ederer's statement "is remarkable and very positive"

The Kremlin spokesman mentioned that Russian COVID-19 vaccines "quite effective even in relation to those strains that have appeared recently.

"

"As for mutual recognition, certificates and so on, this is something that, of course, needs to be discussed. Any, let's say, covid discrimination ... of course, this is probably something that will be unacceptable for any democratic society. This is a good signal. Readiness for dialogue is always good, it is something that we highly value," Peskov added.

