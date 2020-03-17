Work Underway to Develop COVID-19 Self-Tests - WHO Europe Official

Efforts are currently underway to develop self-tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), an official from the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Europe said on Tuesday, adding that the watchdog was following these developments with interest

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Efforts are currently underway to develop self-tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), an official from the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Europe said on Tuesday, adding that the watchdog was following these developments with interest.

"The work is underway to try to develop self-tests," Dr.

Richard Pebody, the High Threat Pathogens Infectious Hazard Management team leader at the WHO Regional Office for Europe, said at a video conference.

He added that the WHO was watching the efforts with interest and hoped it could play a role in them the future.

According to the latest data, more than 180,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed worldwide. Over 80,000 patients have recovered, but more than 7,000 others have died.