UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Work Underway To Develop COVID-19 Self-Tests - WHO Europe Official

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 08:36 PM

Work Underway to Develop COVID-19 Self-Tests - WHO Europe Official

Efforts are currently underway to develop self-tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), an official from the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Europe said on Tuesday, adding that the watchdog was following these developments with interest

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Efforts are currently underway to develop self-tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), an official from the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Europe said on Tuesday, adding that the watchdog was following these developments with interest.

"The work is underway to try to develop self-tests," Dr.

Richard Pebody, the High Threat Pathogens Infectious Hazard Management team leader at the WHO Regional Office for Europe, said at a video conference.

He added that the WHO was watching the efforts with interest and hoped it could play a role in them the future.

According to the latest data, more than 180,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed worldwide. Over 80,000 patients have recovered, but more than 7,000 others have died.

Related Topics

World Europe Died Turkish Lira From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid promotes Abdullah Al Marri to ..

11 minutes ago

Lombardy Running out of Beds in Hospitals, Gratefu ..

1 second ago

Belgium's Flag Carrier Airline Suspends All Flight ..

2 seconds ago

Commissioner Hyderabad visits PHDC, TB hospital to ..

4 seconds ago

US stocks climb amid talk of huge government stimu ..

5 seconds ago

Awareness campaign regarding measures against coro ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.