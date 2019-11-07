Work Underway to Hold Four-Way Summit on Ukraine in Coming Weeks - German Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LEIPZIG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine have set in motion the Minsk process on the Ukrainian peace and plan to capitalize on it at a summit in coming weeks, the German foreign minister said Thursday.

"We are working very hard to prepare the ground for a summit meeting in the next few weeks in order to ... benefit from that momentum," Heiko Maas told reporters in Leipzig.

Maas said that Germany was investing a lot in the Minsk process together with France, and agreements reached as part of that process were already being implemented.

"We are engaging strongly here and I am confident that in the coming weeks we will make headway step by step and we will get further than we have been able to in the past few weeks," he added.

The so-called Normandy format of talks between the four leaders was inaugurated on the sidelines of festivities in France in 2014 marking the 70th anniversary of the WWII Normandy landing by Allied forces.