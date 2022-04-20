Work Underway to Open Russian Embassies in DPR, LPR - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) The work on the opening of Russian embassies in the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) is underway, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov said on Wednesday.

"The work is underway, relevant agreements are being concluded," Ivanov told reporters.

There is no date set for the opening of diplomatic missions yet, the official added.