Work Underway To Transfer Data On Nazi Oberlander From Canada To Russia - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The work of transferring materials on Ex-Nazi death squad member Helmut Oberlander from Canada to Russia is underway, Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik.

In February 2020, the Russian Investigative Committee requested Canadian authorities share their case file on Oberlander. Russia suspects him of having been involved in a 1942 mass murder of children from an orphanage in the southern city of Yeysk with the use of mobile gas chambers. Oberlander, 97, died in his home in Canada in September of this year before deportation hearings against him were completed.

"The work is underway. For us, the crimes of Oberlander and other Nazi criminals and their accomplices have no statute of limitations," he said.

Russia is looking forward "to a constructive response from Ottawa," the diplomat added.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, Oberlander, a Ukrainian-born ethnic German, was involved in the execution of 27,000 people in the Rostov Region of Russia in 1942. He worked as an interpreter in the SS Einsatzkommando, responsible for the killing of tens of thousands of Jewish and Soviet civilians in the period from 1941-1943. Oberlander never denied that he worked for the Nazis, but claimed that at the age of 17 he was forced to do so under pain of death and was not involved in the murders.

