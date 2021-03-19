UrduPoint.com
Work Underway Via Diplomatic Channels On Request To Hold Putin-Biden Contacts - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 03:00 PM

Work Underway Via Diplomatic Channels on Request to Hold Putin-Biden Contacts - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Work is underway via diplomatic channels on the request to hold contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

In his interview with ABC news, Biden said Putin would have to "pay a price" for alleged interference in the 2020 US presidential election. The US leader was also asked if he considers the Russian president a "killer" and he agreed. On Thursday, Putin invited the US president to hold live talks on Friday or upcoming Monday, but the White House responded by saying that the presidents have already talked in past.

"Actions are being taken via diplomatic channels on the request of such a contact," Peskov told reporters and recalled that the previous talk between Biden and Putin was held at Washington's initiative.

"Right now, in the light of this initiative of President Putin, the Russian side is showing the initiative itself and is promoting this initiative through the diplomatic channels and will wait for a response," the spokesman said.

