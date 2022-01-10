UrduPoint.com

Work With US On Security Under Question Without Progress On NATO Non-Expansion - Ryabkov

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2022 | 11:12 PM

Without progress on the non-expansion of NATO and non-deployment of missiles near the Russian borders further work with the United States on other aspects of security guarantees will be under question, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday

"We have clearly stated that without progress on these three key issues (NATO expansion, non-deployment of missiles, material 'development' of states that have joined NATO post 1997), work on other aspects, for all their importance, will be under question," Ryabkov said following talks with the US in Geneva.

