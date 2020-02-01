UrduPoint.com
Worker Killed In Collapse Of Russian Sports Complex

Sat 01st February 2020 | 12:16 AM

A worker died Friday when a decades-old sports complex collapsed in Saint Petersburg during a demolition operation, officials said

Saint Petersburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ):A worker died Friday when a decades-old sports complex collapsed in Saint Petersburg during a demolition operation, officials said.

The huge facility's shell collapsed as workers were dismantling its roof, footage of the accident showed.

One worker was apparently cutting a piece of concrete when almost all of the building that was built in the 1970s came crashing down.

The man tried to escape before plunging into the void in a huge cloud of dust, as his colleague watched helplessly from a safety cage.

The Investigative Committee, which probes major incidents, confirmed that a worker had died and that specialists were trying to determine exactly what happened.

Your Thoughts and Comments

