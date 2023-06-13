(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Workers at Europe's largest Coca Cola plant located in the United Kingdom have reached a salary increase agreement with the company and will not go on a strike that was scheduled to start on June 14, UK trade union Unite said on Tuesday.

"Workers at Europe's biggest soft drinks plant in line for increases up to 18% ... Crippling strikes were due to begin tomorrow (Wednesday 14 June) but a breakthrough in negotiations means there'll be no walk-outs this summer," the trade union said in a statement.

Under the new terms, the plant's technicians will get a 10.2%-16.6% pay increase, with the lowest paid workers to see the largest increase in salaries, the trade union said. Office staff will receive a 12%-18.1% raise depending on their current rates, the statement read.

Coca Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) in the UK city of Wakefield is Europe's largest soft drinks plant. It produces 360,000 cans and 132,000 bottles per hour. CCEP's products include Coca-Cola, Fanta, Dr Pepper, Monster, Schweppes and others.

The plant's workers initially planned to go on strike due to the low salaries they receive, while the company makes "mammoth" profits of 1.85 billion Pounds sterling ($2.3 billion).

The United Kingdom has seen a series of strikes over the past months, as people express their dissatisfaction with the worsening economic situation caused by rising energy prices and soaring inflation in the country. Employees of railroad companies, post offices, airports and lawyers, among others, have been taking part in the demonstrations.