Open Menu

Workers At UK's Gatwick Airport Secure Offer Of Pay Raise, Stop Protests - Trade Union

Sumaira FH Published July 10, 2023 | 11:09 PM

Workers at UK's Gatwick Airport Secure Offer of Pay Raise, Stop Protests - Trade Union

Customs and security workers at the United Kingdom's Gatwick Airport in London who went on strike in the end of 2022 have managed to secure a pay raise and will now cease their protests, UK trade union Unite said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Customs and security workers at the United Kingdom's Gatwick Airport in London who went on strike in the end of 2022 have managed to secure a pay raise and will now cease their protests, UK trade union Unite said on Monday.

"Unite members employed by ICTS at Gatwick Airport have secured a 16 per cent pay increase and other benefits," it said in a statement.

The trade union added that the pay raise was granted to 120 workers who undertake security services at the airport, including "baggage screening and aircraft guarding."

It also said that the workers had intended to vote on staging new protests, but as the employer made an improved offer, they agreed to accept it and stop the strikes.

The customs and security workers at Gatwick Airport went on strike in December 2022 over low pay.

They joined the protests organized by workers at London's Heathrow Airport as well as at Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and Cardiff airports.

The UK government has repeatedly enlisted service members to temporarily replace the protesting workers. At Easter, strikes at Heathrow Airport resulted in the cancellation of over 300 scheduled flights.

The UK has seen a series of strikes over the past months, as people express their dissatisfaction with the worsening economic situation caused by rising energy prices and soaring inflation in the country. Employees of railroad companies, post offices, airports as well as lawyers, among others, have been taking part in the demonstrations.

Related Topics

Vote Lawyers London Cardiff Manchester Birmingham Glasgow United Kingdom December Post Government Airport

Recent Stories

US, EU Discuss Efforts to Limit Russia's Revenue, ..

US, EU Discuss Efforts to Limit Russia's Revenue, Prevent Sanctions Evasion - Tr ..

1 second ago
 Switzerland Taking Note of US Supply of Cluster Mu ..

Switzerland Taking Note of US Supply of Cluster Munitions to Kiev - Foreign Mini ..

2 minutes ago
 Netherlands Returns Almost 500 Cultural Heritage I ..

Netherlands Returns Almost 500 Cultural Heritage Items to Indonesia, Sri Lanka - ..

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park ..

Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park targets Intl startups in COP28 ..

13 minutes ago
 Norway Extends Presence of Its Contingent in Lithu ..

Norway Extends Presence of Its Contingent in Lithuania Until 2024 - Gov't

2 minutes ago
 Baltic States to Sign Declaration on NATO Airspace ..

Baltic States to Sign Declaration on NATO Airspace Extension - Lithuanian Defens ..

3 minutes ago
State Dept. Says Decision on Cluster Bombs for Kie ..

State Dept. Says Decision on Cluster Bombs for Kiev Won't Impact Support From Al ..

3 minutes ago
 North Korean Leader's Sister Accuses US of Violati ..

North Korean Leader's Sister Accuses US of Violating Airspace

11 minutes ago
 Auditors Point to French Authorities' 'Inappropria ..

Auditors Point to French Authorities' 'Inappropriate' Use of Consultancies

4 minutes ago
 UN Special Rapporteur Urges ICC to Launch Urgent P ..

UN Special Rapporteur Urges ICC to Launch Urgent Probe Into Israeli Prison Pract ..

19 minutes ago
 Former Moldovan President Condemns Country's Parti ..

Former Moldovan President Condemns Country's Participation at Upcoming Vilnius S ..

4 minutes ago
 Hungary Strikes Gas Supply Deal With Azerbaijan - ..

Hungary Strikes Gas Supply Deal With Azerbaijan - Foreign Minister

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World