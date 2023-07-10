Customs and security workers at the United Kingdom's Gatwick Airport in London who went on strike in the end of 2022 have managed to secure a pay raise and will now cease their protests, UK trade union Unite said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Customs and security workers at the United Kingdom's Gatwick Airport in London who went on strike in the end of 2022 have managed to secure a pay raise and will now cease their protests, UK trade union Unite said on Monday.

"Unite members employed by ICTS at Gatwick Airport have secured a 16 per cent pay increase and other benefits," it said in a statement.

The trade union added that the pay raise was granted to 120 workers who undertake security services at the airport, including "baggage screening and aircraft guarding."

It also said that the workers had intended to vote on staging new protests, but as the employer made an improved offer, they agreed to accept it and stop the strikes.

The customs and security workers at Gatwick Airport went on strike in December 2022 over low pay.

They joined the protests organized by workers at London's Heathrow Airport as well as at Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and Cardiff airports.

The UK government has repeatedly enlisted service members to temporarily replace the protesting workers. At Easter, strikes at Heathrow Airport resulted in the cancellation of over 300 scheduled flights.

The UK has seen a series of strikes over the past months, as people express their dissatisfaction with the worsening economic situation caused by rising energy prices and soaring inflation in the country. Employees of railroad companies, post offices, airports as well as lawyers, among others, have been taking part in the demonstrations.