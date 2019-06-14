UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Workers Go On Strike At Chile's Chuquicamata Copper Mine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 07:36 PM

Workers go on strike at Chile's Chuquicamata copper mine

Workers employed by the world's top copper producer went on strike Friday at the sprawling Chuquicamata mine in Chile, unions said

Santiago, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Workers employed by the world's top copper producer went on strike Friday at the sprawling Chuquicamata mine in Chile, unions said.

Three unions issued a statement saying adherence to the open-ended stoppage was massive at the mine operated by the state-owned company Codelco.

Codelco produces more than a third of the world's copper.

The miners are demanding wage increases and other improvements in working conditions, in particular health care for workers who are about to retire.

The strike follows the break down of two weeks of talks between unions and management. The company had said its offer took into account "the reality of the mining sector" and its future prospects.

The mine produced 320,000 fine metric tons of copper last year.

Economists estimate one day of downed tools will cost the company 1,000 tons of copper and around $5.8 million (5.1 million Euros) The mine employs 4,600 people. Unions said 3,200 of them were on strike.

One of the unions tweeted pictures of strikers waving red, white and blue Chilean flags at gates leading into the facility.

Located in the harsh Atacama Desert in northern Chile, Chuquicamata is considered the world's largest open pit copper mine.

The strike comes at a delicate moment. After operating for more than 100 years as an open pit, Chuquicamata will shift in July to underground block cave mining after an investment of $5.8 billion.

Unions want better health care, especially for workers leaving the mine because of the transition to digging underground.

Related Topics

World Company Fine Chuquicamata Chile July Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Peshawar Team Wins One Million Pakistani Rupees in ..

10 minutes ago

UIT Alumni Organize Thalassemia Awareness Event

18 minutes ago

Pakistan U19 to depart for South Africa on Saturda ..

20 minutes ago

In Paris suburb, residents brace for Olympic villa ..

2 minutes ago

Kartarpur Coridor to be completed on time: Makhdum ..

2 minutes ago

Sweden Hosts Closed-Door Crisis Talks on Venezuela ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.