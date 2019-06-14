UrduPoint.com
Workers Go On Strike At Chuquicamata Copper Mine In Chile

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 05:34 PM

Workers go on strike at Chuquicamata copper mine in Chile

Workers employed by the world's top copper producer went on strike Friday at the major Chuquicamata mine in Chile, unions said

Santiago, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Workers employed by the world's top copper producer went on strike Friday at the major Chuquicamata mine in Chile, unions said.

Three unions issued a statement saying adherence to the stoppage was massive at the mine operated by the state-owned company Codelco.

The miners are demanding wage increases and other improvements in working conditions.

