Workers May Be Under Rubble As Roof Collapses In Russia's St. Petersburg - Emergencies

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 32 seconds ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 06:57 PM

Workers May Be Under Rubble as Roof Collapses in Russia's St. Petersburg - Emergencies

Workers may be under the rubble of the roof of Russia's St. Petersburg Sports and Concert Complex, which collapsed on Friday during dismantling, the city's department for the Emergencies Ministry said

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Workers may be under the rubble of the roof of Russia's St. Petersburg Sports and Concert Complex, which collapsed on Friday during dismantling, the city's department for the Emergencies Ministry said.

"Structures collapsed during the dismantling of the roof of the sports and concert complex ... According to preliminary information, workers may be under the rubble," the Emergencies Ministry's department said in a statement.

A spokesman for the Emergencies Ministry later told Sputnik that one worker could be under the rubble, adding that the search and rescue operation was underway.

