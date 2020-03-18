UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Workers May Lose Up To $3.4 Trillion In 2020 Income Over Virus: UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 08:41 PM

Workers may lose up to $3.4 trillion in 2020 income over virus: UN

The COVID-19 pandemic will push millions more into unemployment, underemployment and working poverty, the United Nations said Wednesday, warning that workers globally stood to lose up to $3.4 trillion in income this year alone

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 pandemic will push millions more into unemployment, underemployment and working poverty, the United Nations said Wednesday, warning that workers globally stood to lose up to $3.

4 trillion in income this year alone.

"Falls in employment... mean large income losses for workers," the International Labour Organization said, releasing a report showing workers stand to lose between $860 billion and $3.4 trillion by the end of 2020.

Related Topics

United Nations 2020 Billion Million Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Educational Institutions, Online Businesses To Use ..

2 minutes ago

PTA Suspends Blocking of Mobile Devices During Cor ..

6 minutes ago

Switzerland Imposes Restrictions on Aspirin, Parac ..

3 minutes ago

UK Labour Lawmakers Concerned Over Lack of Voting ..

3 minutes ago

Missing sports on TV? Russians still have chess

3 minutes ago

R&A, USGA delay release of research on distance to ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.