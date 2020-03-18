Workers May Lose Up To $3.4 Trillion In 2020 Income Over Virus: UN
The COVID-19 pandemic will push millions more into unemployment, underemployment and working poverty, the United Nations said Wednesday, warning that workers globally stood to lose up to $3.4 trillion in income this year alone
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 pandemic will push millions more into unemployment, underemployment and working poverty, the United Nations said Wednesday, warning that workers globally stood to lose up to $3.
4 trillion in income this year alone.
"Falls in employment... mean large income losses for workers," the International Labour Organization said, releasing a report showing workers stand to lose between $860 billion and $3.4 trillion by the end of 2020.