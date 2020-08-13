Workers of Largest Belarusian Truck-Maker Go on Strike, Demand Nationwide Action

Employees of the Belarusian truck maker BelAZ in the city of Zhodzina, one of the largest factories in the country, have gone on an unauthorized strike and demand nationwide industrial action, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday

The company's press service refuted any disruptions but said that the management and the city administration were holding a meeting with the employees.

Unauthorized strikes, rallies and protests have been ongoing in Belarus since Sunday evening, when the official election results showed incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko secure his sixth term with over 80 percent of the vote.

The demonstrations have been harshly suppressed by the security forces, with law enforcement officers using tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, a person who tried to throw an unidentified explosive device at law enforcement officers was killed during the riots. Another person is reported dead after being detained in the city of Gomel.