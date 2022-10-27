UrduPoint.com

Workers Rallying In Paris To Demand Pay Raise, Pension Amendments

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2022 | 07:43 PM

Workers Rallying in Paris to Demand Pay Raise, Pension Amendments

Workers from diverse industries took to the streets in Paris on Thursday to demand a pay raise and amendments to the pension legislation as food and energy prices continue to grow amid accelerating inflation, a Sputnik correspondent reported

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Workers from diverse industries took to the streets in Paris on Thursday to demand a pay raise and amendments to the pension legislation as food and energy prices continue to grow amid accelerating inflation, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Participants included workers from such industries as energy, trade and manufacturing, as well as supporters of the Yellow Vests movement. The march started from a square located near the Montparnasse Station in the French capital's southwest.

"We demand higher salaries because today people simply cannot live on minimum earnings ... (French) President (Emannuel) Macron says that he is ready to negotiate the pension reform, but we do not want to retire at 65, as he suggests .

.. we demand retirement at the age of 62," a demonstrator from the General Confederation of Labour (CGT) labor union, one of the protest's organizers, told Sputnik.

He said another industrial action is scheduled to take place on November 10.

Last week, workers from key French industries staged a mass protest in Paris and hundreds of other locations across the country to push for higher salaries to keep pace with the soaring cost of living. The CGT said that walkouts continued at oil refineries and in the energy and nuclear sectors, on public transport, in the agri-food, banking and commerce industries, as well as in education and health care.

Related Topics

Protest Education Nuclear Oil Paris March November Commerce From Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Labour

Recent Stories

Bosnia's Dodik declared winner in disputed electio ..

Bosnia's Dodik declared winner in disputed election: officials

24 seconds ago
 DC Sherani for eradication of poaching, deforestat ..

DC Sherani for eradication of poaching, deforestation

26 seconds ago
 Mehmood visits Pakistan's embassy in Switzerland t ..

Mehmood visits Pakistan's embassy in Switzerland to mark Kashmir Black Day

28 seconds ago
 Pakistan wants Japan to invest in housing sector

Pakistan wants Japan to invest in housing sector

27 minutes ago
 Kashmir Black Day observed in Nawabshah

Kashmir Black Day observed in Nawabshah

27 minutes ago
 Poland Registers 2 Cerberus Variant COVID-19 Cases ..

Poland Registers 2 Cerberus Variant COVID-19 Cases - Deputy Health Minister

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.