Workers Rallying in Paris to Demand Pay Raise, Pension Amendments

Workers from diverse industries took to the streets in Paris on Thursday to demand a pay raise and amendments to the pension legislation as food and energy prices continue to grow amid accelerating inflation, a Sputnik correspondent reported

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Workers from diverse industries took to the streets in Paris on Thursday to demand a pay raise and amendments to the pension legislation as food and energy prices continue to grow amid accelerating inflation, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Participants included workers from such industries as energy, trade and manufacturing, as well as supporters of the Yellow Vests movement. The march started from a square located near the Montparnasse Station in the French capital's southwest.

"We demand higher salaries because today people simply cannot live on minimum earnings ... (French) President (Emannuel) Macron says that he is ready to negotiate the pension reform, but we do not want to retire at 65, as he suggests .

.. we demand retirement at the age of 62," a demonstrator from the General Confederation of Labour (CGT) labor union, one of the protest's organizers, told Sputnik.

He said another industrial action is scheduled to take place on November 10.

Last week, workers from key French industries staged a mass protest in Paris and hundreds of other locations across the country to push for higher salaries to keep pace with the soaring cost of living. The CGT said that walkouts continued at oil refineries and in the energy and nuclear sectors, on public transport, in the agri-food, banking and commerce industries, as well as in education and health care.