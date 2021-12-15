UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 07:33 PM

Working at Later Hours Can Prevent 30% of Productivity Losses Amid Global Warming - Report

Work shifts should be moved to later hours to prevent overheating and ensure safe conditions for personnel at manual labor workplaces given the effects of the global warming, which can reduce productivity losses by 30%, according to a report published in journal Nature

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Work shifts should be moved to later hours to prevent overheating and ensure safe conditions for personnel at manual labor workplaces given the effects of the global warming, which can reduce productivity losses by 30%, according to a report published in journal Nature.

Adapted working hours will boost workplace safety and significantly reduce labor productivity losses caused by heat exposure, which are now estimated at about $300 billion a year, primarily in low- and middle-income countries in such areas as agriculture and construction, the report noted.

"Here, we use reanalysis data to show that in the current climate approximately 30% of global heavy labor losses in the workday could be recovered by moving labor from the hottest hours of the day," the report said.

As the climate changes, working in hot and humid conditions creates bigger health and well-being risks for manual laborers than in the past, the researchers said. Workplaces should adapt to the challenges of the global warming and introduce more flexible working hours, they recommended.

However, governments should also step up their efforts to reduce climate change effects as the amount of periods suitable for safe work will keep on shrinking as the planet heats up, the report concluded.

