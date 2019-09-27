UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Working Group On Repatriation Of Russian Children From Syria Outlines Final Plans

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 11:01 PM

Working Group on Repatriation of Russian Children From Syria Outlines Final Plans

The working group dedicated to repatriating Russian children from Syria, headed by Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, met on Friday to discuss measures that would help bring home remaining minors, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) The working group dedicated to repatriating Russian children from Syria, headed by Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, met on Friday to discuss measures that would help bring home remaining minors, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The meeting has outlined further precise steps necessary to finally resolve the issue of repatriating Russian children from Syria," the ministry said in a statement.

In 2017, Moscow embarked on a mission to return home Russian children who were smuggled to Iraq and Syria by parents with links to terrorist groups. Kuznetsova, whose office is running these efforts, told Sputnik earlier in the month that the last group of Russian children would be repatriated at the end of September.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Moscow Russia Iraq September 2017 From

Recent Stories

38 depts functioning under industries, production ..

3 minutes ago

Syria FM Says Will Agree With UN Chief on Date of ..

3 minutes ago

Syrian Minister to Meet UN Chief Friday to Agree o ..

3 minutes ago

Any US-Kabul Deal to Justify Afghanistan's Occupat ..

3 minutes ago

Syria Foreign Minister Says Head of Constitutional ..

8 minutes ago

Congressional Democrats Accuse NRA of Giving Russi ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.