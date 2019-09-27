Working Group on Repatriation of Russian Children From Syria Outlines Final Plans

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) The working group dedicated to repatriating Russian children from Syria , headed by Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, met on Friday to discuss measures that would help bring home remaining minors, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The meeting has outlined further precise steps necessary to finally resolve the issue of repatriating Russian children from Syria," the ministry said in a statement.

In 2017, Moscow embarked on a mission to return home Russian children who were smuggled to Iraq and Syria by parents with links to terrorist groups. Kuznetsova, whose office is running these efforts, told Sputnik earlier in the month that the last group of Russian children would be repatriated at the end of September.