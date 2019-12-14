UrduPoint.com
Working Group On Russia-Belarus Integration To Hold Meeting Next Week - Belarusian Gov't

The heads of the Russian-Belarusian working group on developing initiatives for integration, Belarusian Economy Minister Dmitry Krutoy and Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin, will hold a meeting next week, the Belarusian government's press service said on Saturday, adding that the results will be discussed by the countries' prime ministers during another phone conversation

Earlier in the day, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and his Belarusian counterpart, Sergei Roumas, held phone talks, focusing on cooperation for integration, as well as in trade and economy.

"Sergei Roumas and Dmitry Medvedev have agreed to hold a telephone conversation next week after the meeting of the heads of the working group on developing initiatives for further Russian-Belarusian integration," the press service said in a statement.

According to the press service, during the recent phone talks, the prime ministers discussed the implementation of instructions, which were given by the countries' leaders during their meeting in Sochi, and the settlement of priority issues such as oil and gas supplies for 2020.

On December 7, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, in Sochi to discuss further integration and energy issues. They managed to iron out differences on issues ranging from customs to electricity, oil and gas during the meeting that marked the 20th anniversary of the treaty on the creation of the union state.

More Stories From World

