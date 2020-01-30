Working Group on Syrian Detainees to Meet First Time in Geneva Next Month - UN Official

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The meeting of the Astana peace guarantors on the situation of detainees, abductees and missing persons in Syria - along with United Nations representatives will convene for the first time in Geneva next month, UN Deputy Special Envoy for Syria Khawla Matar said.

"I am pleased to officially inform the Security Council that for the first time the working group on the release of detainees/abductees, the handover of bodies and the identification of missing persons comprising Iran, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations will convene, as part of an ongoing rotation, in Geneva later in February," Matar said on Wednesday.

Matar emphasized that for many Syrians it would be of great importance to witness the pace and scale of the increase in releases.

Special Envoy Geir Pedersen underlined the importance of this issue in his consultations today with the government of Syria, Matar added.