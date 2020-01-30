UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Working Group On Syrian Detainees To Meet First Time In Geneva Next Month - UN Official

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 03:30 AM

Working Group on Syrian Detainees to Meet First Time in Geneva Next Month - UN Official

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The meeting of the Astana peace guarantors on the situation of detainees, abductees and missing persons in Syria - along with United Nations representatives will convene for the first time in Geneva next month, UN Deputy Special Envoy for Syria Khawla Matar said.

"I am pleased to officially inform the Security Council that for the first time the working group on the release of detainees/abductees, the handover of bodies and the identification of missing persons comprising Iran, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations will convene, as part of an ongoing rotation, in Geneva later in February," Matar said on Wednesday.

Matar emphasized that for many Syrians it would be of great importance to witness the pace and scale of the increase in releases.

Special Envoy Geir Pedersen underlined the importance of this issue in his consultations today with the government of Syria, Matar added.

Related Topics

Missing Persons United Nations Syria Iran Russia Turkey Astana Geneva February Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

2 hours ago

ISESCO renamed to &#039;Islamic World Educational, ..

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

US to Take More Time to Evaluate UK Decision Allow ..

2 hours ago

Israel Defense Forces Strengthen Presence in West ..

2 hours ago

Federal Transport Authority rescues unloaded Panam ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.