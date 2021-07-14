UrduPoint.com
Working Groups In Iran To Assess Raisi Government Nominees - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 02:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Special working groups in Iran have started assessing the candidates for jobs in the new Iranian government led by President-elect Ebrahim Raisi, the Mehr news agency reported.

Raisi, former hard-line judiciary chief, won the June 18 presidential race in Iran with nearly 62% of the vote. The inauguration is to take place on August 5.

In his campaign Raisi repeatedly pledged to involve all strata of the Iranian society in forming the government.

For the first time in history Raisi introduced a website called "Raisi Friends," where every citizen could suggest a candidate for the new government out of prominent politicians.

According to the Mehr news agency, candidates' competency assessment is underway, and the president will be later informed on the working groups' decisions.

