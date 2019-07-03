UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Working Groups Of 5+2 Format On Transnistria To Convene In Coming Weeks- Transnistria Head

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 01:25 PM

Working Groups of 5+2 Format on Transnistria to Convene in Coming Weeks- Transnistria Head

Working groups of the 5+2 format on Transnistria settlement will convene in coming weeks, while a full-format 5+2 format meeting may be held in the Slovak capital of Bratislava before the end of the year, the president of the-self proclaimed republic, Vadim Krasnoselsky, told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Working groups of the 5+2 format on Transnistria settlement will convene in coming weeks, while a full-format 5+2 format meeting may be held in the Slovak capital of Bratislava before the end of the year, the president of the-self proclaimed republic, Vadim Krasnoselsky, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The format has de facto been non-operational since parliamentary elections in Moldova in February due to formation of the ruling coalition and political instability, Krasnoselsky said, expressing hope that progress would be made after appointment of officials responsible for negotiations between Moldova and the breakaway region.

"I believe working groups will start [meeting] in the coming weeks already.

A special working group will be created for each matter, such as security, the economy and customs. Working groups will start functioning soon," Krasnoselsky said.

"Talks are underway that a permanent council of the 5+2 format will convene this year ... Working groups will start working soon. And it will be necessary to draw conclusions and make certain decisions in the 5+2 format itself, which will convene in Bratislava, I believe. Anyway, at least one meeting should be held before the end of the year," Krasnoselsky said.

The 5+2 format unites Moldova and Transnistria as sides of the conflict, Russia, Ukraine and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe as mediators, and the European Union and the United States as observers.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe European Union Progress Bratislava United States Moldova February May

Recent Stories

This is how Rana Sanaullah spent his first night i ..

10 minutes ago

Rulers of Sharjah, Ajman, UAQ, RAK perform funeral ..

12 minutes ago

Pedestrian killed, several others injured in road ..

4 minutes ago

5 more polio cases confirmed in K-P

4 minutes ago

No comments on the matter of Rana Sana Ullah: Raj ..

4 minutes ago

India, US to Resume Talks on Trade Tariffs in Comi ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.