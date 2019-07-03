Working Groups of 5+2 Format on Transnistria to Convene in Coming Weeks- Transnistria Head

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Working groups of the 5+2 format on Transnistria settlement will convene in coming weeks, while a full-format 5+2 format meeting may be held in the Slovak capital of Bratislava before the end of the year, the president of the-self proclaimed republic, Vadim Krasnoselsky, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The format has de facto been non-operational since parliamentary elections in Moldova in February due to formation of the ruling coalition and political instability, Krasnoselsky said, expressing hope that progress would be made after appointment of officials responsible for negotiations between Moldova and the breakaway region.

"I believe working groups will start [meeting] in the coming weeks already.

A special working group will be created for each matter, such as security, the economy and customs. Working groups will start functioning soon," Krasnoselsky said.

"Talks are underway that a permanent council of the 5+2 format will convene this year ... Working groups will start working soon. And it will be necessary to draw conclusions and make certain decisions in the 5+2 format itself, which will convene in Bratislava, I believe. Anyway, at least one meeting should be held before the end of the year," Krasnoselsky said.

The 5+2 format unites Moldova and Transnistria as sides of the conflict, Russia, Ukraine and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe as mediators, and the European Union and the United States as observers.