Workman killed in rock fall at Monaco training ground

Nice, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :A workman was killed in a rock fall at the site of Monaco's training ground on Monday afternoon, according to police and emergency services who attended the scene.

"It was a rock fall from a cliff. There is a building site with machines working into the rock and a boulder fell," said the SDIS, the local fire and rescue service. One other person suffered minor injuries.

The victim, who was driving a mechanical digger, was aged 56, said police who have opened an investigation.

The training ground is situated in La Turbie in southern France, high up the mountainside overlooking Monaco and the Mediterranean Sea.

Monaco have been carrying out work at the site while also building a new youth academy nearby.

Set to cost an initial 50 million Euros ($56.2m), the academy is expected to be completed in 2021.