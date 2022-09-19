UrduPoint.com

Works At Akkuyu NPP Will Be Continued At Accelerated Pace - Turkish Energy Minister

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2022 | 08:20 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) Construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) will continue at an accelerated pace, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said, adding that the first unit of the NPP should be launched in 2023.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Samarkand last week.

The parties agreed to pay for 25% of Russian gas supplies to Turkey in rubles and settled the problems that had occurred during the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant.

"An agreement has been reached on the Akkuyu NPP. Our ministry, especially our president, has made intensive efforts to bring the parties together and overcome problems. After some time, work will continue at an accelerated pace. The project schedule is binding on us. We must commission the first unit in 2023," Donmez said, as quoted by Turkish newspaper Yeni Safak.

