Works on Creation of 'Dirty Bomb' by Ukraine at n Final Stage - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Works on the creation of a "dirty bomb" by Ukraine are at the final stage, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian armed forces, said on Monday.

"According to the information we have, two Ukrainian organizations have specific instructions to create the so-called 'dirty bomb.' Works are at the final stage," Kirillov told reporters.