Works on Creation of 'Dirty Bomb' by Ukraine at Final Stage - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Works on the creation of a "dirty bomb" by Ukraine are at the final stage, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian armed forces, said on Monday.

"According to the information we have, two Ukrainian organizations have specific instructions to create the so-called 'dirty bomb.' Works are at the final stage," Kirillov told reporters.

On Sunday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu expressed concerns to his French, Turkish and UK counterparts that Kiev, according to credible sources in various countries, including Ukraine, was preparing a provocation related to the detonation of a dirty bomb on its own territory to blame Moscow for the use of weapons of mass destruction and, thus, tarnish the country's image.

On Monday, foreign ministers of France, the United Kingdom, and the United States, in a joint statement, rejected these claims. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba rejected the allegations as well.