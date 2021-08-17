UrduPoint.com

Workshop On "Lari Zero Carbon Structures For Marginalized" Concludes

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 01:43 PM

Workshop on "Lari Zero Carbon Structures for marginalized" concludes

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :A week-long workshop "Lari Zero Carbon Structures for the Marginalized", aimed at enabling the students & architects construct and reproduce the low cost zero carbon structure, especially in the context of global warming concluded here at Lok Virsa on Tuesday.

The workshop was jointly organized by Lok Virsa and Institute of Architect Pakistan (IAP).

After the successful webinar series and the competition regarding zero carbon structures, the next step was to conduct a workshop to create a prototype.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali said on the occasion that the workshop was conducted with specialists giving participants a demo on the fabrication.

"Allocated into teams divided by color coded caps, participants competed against each other to see who could first assemble the bamboo panel" he added.

In addition to the active participation of IAP-RIC Executive Committee members, distinguished faculty members and students alongwith senior architect Gul Najam Jamy also participated.

