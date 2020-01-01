UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Anti-Doping Agency's 2020 List Of Prohibited Substances Enters Into Force

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 07:43 PM

World Anti-Doping Agency's 2020 List of Prohibited Substances Enters Into Force

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announced on Wednesday that its new list of banned substances and methods has come into force

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announced on Wednesday that its new list of banned substances and methods has come into force.

The list was originally unveiled on September 30 and is mandatory for all signatories of the World Anti-Doping Code.

"The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announces that its 2020 List of Prohibited Substances and Methods (List), which was first published on 30 September 2019, enters into force today (1 January)," WADA said in a statement.

For a substance or a method to be put on the list, it must satisfy two criteria out of three, meaning it has to either be capable of improving one's athletic performance, or be of a potential or actual risk to an athlete's health, or violate the spirit of sport.

Related Topics

World January September 2019 2020 All

Recent Stories

Ministry of Foreign Affairs refutes allegations re ..

31 minutes ago

Why you want to send “Niazi” home when there ..

56 minutes ago

Pompeo Delays Visit to Uzbekistan Amid Baghdad Unr ..

3 minutes ago

One Killed, Over 200 Injured by Firecrackers Acros ..

3 minutes ago

Zulfi Bukhari visits PIMS, inquire burn victims' h ..

3 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority releases 29,500 cusec ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.