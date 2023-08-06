Open Menu

World Aquatics Says Swimming World Cup In Paris Canceled Due To Seine Pollution

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2023 | 03:30 PM

World Aquatics Says Swimming World Cup in Paris Canceled Due to Seine Pollution

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2023) The Open Water Swimming World Cup in Paris, scheduled for August 5-6, has been canceled due to poor water quality in the Seine River, caused by heavy rains that have hit the French capital, competition organizer World Aquatics announced on Sunday.

"Following recent above-average rainfall in Paris, the water quality in the Seine has remained below acceptable standards for safeguarding swimmers' health. Consequently, World Aquatics, in consultation with public health authorities and event delivery partners, has canceled the Open Water Swimming World Cup planned for this weekend," World Aquatics said in a statement.

The swimming federation also called for further work in order to avoid such problems in 2024, when Paris is scheduled to host the Summer Olympics.

The Paris Olympics are scheduled to run from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Related Topics

World Poor Water Paris July August Sunday Olympics Event From Rains

Recent Stories

Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO ..

Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO Executive Committee

55 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Independence Day

55 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRE ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRENDS Research Center sign MoU

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

7 hours ago
Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for ..

Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for minorities

16 hours ago
 Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in M ..

Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in Moldova - Rail Authority

16 hours ago
 Judge Gives Trump Until Monday to Respond to Motio ..

Judge Gives Trump Until Monday to Respond to Motion to Limit Social Media Use

16 hours ago
 PTI's Chief proved as certified thief: Faisal Kari ..

PTI's Chief proved as certified thief: Faisal Karim Kundi

16 hours ago
 Russia says seized settlement in northeast Ukraine ..

Russia says seized settlement in northeast Ukraine

16 hours ago
 Man Utd sign Hojlund in 'dream' move for Denmark s ..

Man Utd sign Hojlund in 'dream' move for Denmark striker

16 hours ago

More Stories From World