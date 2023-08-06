World Aquatics Says Swimming World Cup in Paris Canceled Due to Seine Pollution

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2023) The Open Water Swimming World Cup in Paris, scheduled for August 5-6, has been canceled due to poor water quality in the Seine River, caused by heavy rains that have hit the French capital, competition organizer World Aquatics announced on Sunday.

"Following recent above-average rainfall in Paris, the water quality in the Seine has remained below acceptable standards for safeguarding swimmers' health. Consequently, World Aquatics, in consultation with public health authorities and event delivery partners, has canceled the Open Water Swimming World Cup planned for this weekend," World Aquatics said in a statement.

The swimming federation also called for further work in order to avoid such problems in 2024, when Paris is scheduled to host the Summer Olympics.

The Paris Olympics are scheduled to run from July 26 to August 11, 2024.