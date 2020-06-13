World Association of News Publishers Condemns Violence Against Journalists in US Protests

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) The World Association of news Publishers on Friday has called on US President Donald Trump to condemn the multiple instances of journalists being subject to violence while attempting to cover the ongoing protests against racial inequality in the country.

"We are writing on behalf of the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and the World Editors Forum ... to express our deep dismay at the hundreds of reports of violence being perpetrated against journalists covering ongoing protests in the United States and to call on you to forcefully condemn these attacks and show unwavering support for a free press," WAN-IFRA wrote in a letter to Trump.

The association also called on the president to publicly back the First Amendment to the US Constitution that guarantees freedom of the press.

"Mr President, we respectfully suggest that this would be an appropriate time to reinforce this historical commitment to a free press, clearly and unambiguously, so that it is heard across the country and may resonate around the world. Attacks against journalists must stop," the letter read.

According to the US Press Freedom Tracker, more than 400 instances of journalists being arrested, assaulted, or prevented from reporting have been registered since May 25, the date that George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis.

Nicole Rousell, a Sputnik journalist in Washington, DC, said that she was fired at by law enforcement officers during the protests despite stating her credentials on multiple occasions. Rousell was shot in the calf with a rubber bullet while trying to report on the demonstrations in the US capital.