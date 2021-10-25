World at Critical Crossroads to See If Iran Nuclear Deal Can Be Saved - US Envoy

The world is in a critical state of the efforts to see if it can revive the Iran nuclear deal, US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) The world is in a critical state of the efforts to see if it can revive the Iran nuclear deal, US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said on Monday.

