World At Critical Crossroads To See If Iran Nuclear Deal Can Be Saved - US Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 07:46 PM

The world is in a critical state of the efforts to see if it can revive the Iran nuclear deal, US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) The world is in a critical state of the efforts to see if it can revive the Iran nuclear deal, US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said on Monday.

"We are in a critical state of the efforts to see if we can revive the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as Iran nuclear deal)," Malley said.

