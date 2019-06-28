World at Risk of New Nuclear Arms Race in Wake of US Quitting INF - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The world likely faces another nuclear arms race in light of the United States quitting the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview published on Thursday.

"I believe there is such a risk," Putin told the Financial Times after being asked if the world is likely to see a new arms race after the US INF decision.

"As I said already, the US unilaterally withdrew from the Anti-Ballistic Missile treaty, and has recently quit the INF treaty as well. But this time, it did not just quit but found a reason to quit, and this reason was Russia."

Putin said he does not think Russia "means anything" to the United States and that the war theatre in Europe is unlikely to be interesting to Washington despite the expansion of NATO and NATO's contingent near Russia's borders.