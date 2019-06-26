UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Bank Approves 200-mln-USD Project To Support Jordan's Health Services

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 11:51 PM

World Bank approves 200-mln-USD project to support Jordan's health services

The World Bank approved a project worth 200 million U.S. dollars to support Jordanian health services, the World Bank said in a statement on Tuesday

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jun, 2019 ):The World Bank approved a project worth 200 million U.S. dollars to support Jordanian health services, the World Bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

The project will help the Jordanian government to maintain the delivery of critical primary and secondary health services to uninsured Jordanians and Syrian refugees at the Ministry of Health's facilities, the statement said.

Over the past year, the project helped in providing 2.1 million primary health care services and 2.9 million secondary health care services to Jordan.

The additional financing will help the Jordanian Ministry of Health to continue to provide critical health care services at a time when the influx of Syrian refugees to the country continues to put severe strains on the delivery of vital basic services.

"The government of Jordan is committed to taking actions on its commitment to universal health coverage," said Saroj Kumar Jha, World Bank Mashreq regional director.

"The additional financing aims ... to help Jordan meet the additional strain on its health system and prevent the reversal of the substantial gains achieved by the sector over the last decade," the statement said.

Related Topics

World Bank Syria Government Refugee Million

Recent Stories

UAE launches relief campaign in Yemen&#039;s Taiz, ..

11 minutes ago

Trump Says He Will Not See Kim During Asia Trip Bu ..

16 minutes ago

Central Bank of UAE enhances its reporting of non- ..

26 minutes ago

Renovated Al Mudhafar hospital re-opens in Yemen

26 minutes ago

Russia Sent Notes to Int'l Tribunal, Ukrainian Emb ..

27 minutes ago

Trump Says He Will Have 'Very Good Conversation' W ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.