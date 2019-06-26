The World Bank approved a project worth 200 million U.S. dollars to support Jordanian health services, the World Bank said in a statement on Tuesday

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jun, 2019 ):The World Bank approved a project worth 200 million U.S. dollars to support Jordanian health services, the World Bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

The project will help the Jordanian government to maintain the delivery of critical primary and secondary health services to uninsured Jordanians and Syrian refugees at the Ministry of Health's facilities, the statement said.

Over the past year, the project helped in providing 2.1 million primary health care services and 2.9 million secondary health care services to Jordan.

The additional financing will help the Jordanian Ministry of Health to continue to provide critical health care services at a time when the influx of Syrian refugees to the country continues to put severe strains on the delivery of vital basic services.

"The government of Jordan is committed to taking actions on its commitment to universal health coverage," said Saroj Kumar Jha, World Bank Mashreq regional director.

"The additional financing aims ... to help Jordan meet the additional strain on its health system and prevent the reversal of the substantial gains achieved by the sector over the last decade," the statement said.