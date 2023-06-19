The World Bank Group announced on Sunday that it has approved 250 million U.S. dollars in financing to improve the efficiency of water services in Jordan

AMMAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) --:The World Bank Group announced on Sunday that it has approved 250 million U.S. dollars in financing to improve the efficiency of water services in Jordan.

The project, which seeks to provide 1.

6 million people with improved water services across the country, will help enhance services through the rehabilitation of water distribution networks, improving energy efficiency and strengthening the drought management system in the country, according to a statement by the World Bank.

The approved financing for the new project consists of a 200 million U.S. dollars loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and a 50 million dollars grant from the Global Concessional Financing Facility, according to the statement.