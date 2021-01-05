UrduPoint.com
World Bank Cuts 2021 Global Forecast To 4.0%

Tue 05th January 2021

World Bank cuts 2021 global forecast to 4.0%

The World Bank on Tuesday downgraded its outlook for the global economy, and warned the situation could erode further if Covid-19 infections rise further or vaccine rollouts are delayed

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ):The World Bank on Tuesday downgraded its outlook for the global economy, and warned the situation could erode further if Covid-19 infections rise further or vaccine rollouts are delayed.

After a contraction of 4.

3 percent in 2020, the world economy is projected to grow by 4.0 percent this year, two-tenths lower than previously forecast, as more than half the countries were downgraded in the semi-annual Global Economic Prospects report.

But the report warns that the outlook remains "highly uncertain," and GDP growth could be as low as 1.6 percent if the downside risks materialize.

