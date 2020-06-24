UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Bank Grants Morocco 500-mln-USD Loan To Support Reforms

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 01:12 AM

World Bank grants Morocco 500-mln-USD loan to support reforms

The World Bank on Monday approved a loan of 500 million U.S. dollars to support key policy reforms in Morocco, official news agency MAP reported on Tuesday

RABAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ):The World Bank on Monday approved a loan of 500 million U.S. dollars to support key policy reforms in Morocco, official news agency MAP reported on Tuesday.

The loan seeks to improve financial inclusion and access to more competitive digital infrastructure and services for businesses and individuals in the country, the report said.

The loan will also support the Moroccan government's efforts to digitalize key services for individuals and businesses and strengthen the resilience of households and firms, it added.

According to the central bank's periodical report last week, the North African country's economy is expected to contract by 5.2 percent in 2020, which will be the worst economic performance since 1996.

Government debts will soar to 75.3 percent of GDP in 2020 from 65 percent in 2019 because of the huge financial needs of the public treasury, the report noted.

Related Topics

Loan World Bank Bank Morocco 2019 2020 From Government Million

Recent Stories

SEC issues decisions to develop local work system

52 seconds ago

UAE participates in Arab League meeting on Libya, ..

1 minute ago

Muslim Council of Elders welcomes Saudi Arabia’s ..

1 minute ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs board meeting of Emirates ..

16 minutes ago

Al Fursan aerobatic display over UAE&#039;s hospit ..

16 minutes ago

UAE launches world&#039;s first phase III clinical ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.