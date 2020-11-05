UrduPoint.com
World Bank, IMF Postpone Annual Meetings Until 2022 Due to COVID-19 - Statement

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank have decided to reschedule their annual meetings - initially scheduled for October 2021 in Morocco - a year later due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the IMF said in a release on Thursday

"The Kingdom of Morocco, the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced today that the planned World Bank Group-IMF Annual Meetings scheduled to take place in Marrakesh, Morocco, in October 2021 will be postponed by 12 months until 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic," the release said.

The IMF noted that the annual meetings are usually held for two consecutive years at the financial organizations' headquarters in Washington and every third year in a member country.

The annual meetings bring together central bankers, ministers of finance and development, private sector executives, civil society, media and academics to discuss issues of global concern, including global financial stability, poverty eradication, inclusive economic growth and job creation and climate change.

