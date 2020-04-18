World Bank, IMF Stand With Africa to Cover $44Bln Financing Gap From COVID-19 - Statement

The World Bank and International Monetary said in a statement they stood together with Africa to help solve its funding woes from the (COVID-19) pandemic, after estimating the continent faces a shortfall of $44 billion in funding this year

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) The World Bank and International Monetary said in a statement they stood together with Africa to help solve its funding woes from the (COVID-19) pandemic, after estimating the continent faces a shortfall of $44 billion in funding this year.

"Our message is clear: We stand with Africa: Through our commitments today we are 'Mobilizing with Africa' to help soften the blow of COVID-19 on the continent," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday. "The pandemic is having a monumental impact across Africa and the IMF is leaning forward with many other partners to leverage our resources and to help save lives and livelihoods."

The statement said official creditors have mobilized up to $57 billion for Africa in 2020 alone � including more than $18 billion from the IMF and the World Bank each � to provide front-line health services, support the poor and vulnerable, and keep economies afloat in the face of the worst global economic downturn since the 1930s.

This was in addition to private creditor support this year that could amount to an estimated $13 billion, the statement said,

"This is an important start, but the continent needs an estimated $114 billion in 2020 in its fight against COVID-19, leaving a financing gap of around $44 billion," it added.

Cyril Ramaphosa, chairperson of the African Union Chairperson and president of South Africa, told the two world bodies that the African continent would need greater support to weather the health crisis and economic difficulties ahead.

"This pandemic has already had a devastating impact on Africa and its effects will deepen as the rate of infection rises," Ramaphosa said in the same statement. "While recent announcements from international partners are very welcome, large financing gaps remain and greater support is needed to ensure that African countries are able to respond effectively to the health crisis and address economic challenges."

The World Bank Group said it was deploying up to $160 billion in financial support to developing countries over the next 15 months to help them protect the poor and vulnerable, support businesses, and bolster economic recovery.

The IMF said it was leveraging its $1 trillion lending capacity to provide some $100 billion as a short-term liquidity line to more than 100 countries requiring emergency financing.