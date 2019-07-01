UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Bank Lowers Malaysia's Economic Growth Rate To 4.6 Pct In 2019

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 01:52 PM

World Bank lowers Malaysia's economic growth rate to 4.6 pct in 2019

The World Bank has downgraded Malaysia's economic growth this year to 4.6 percent, from 4.7 percent earlier due to weaker-than expected investment and export activity, according to its economic report revealed Monday

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Jul, 2019 ):The World Bank has downgraded Malaysia's economic growth this year to 4.6 percent, from 4.7 percent earlier due to weaker-than expected investment and export activity, according to its economic report revealed Monday.

The World Bank said in a report, the adjusted growth forecast was due to Malaysia's deep financial and trade integration with the global economy, unresolved trade tensions, heightened protectionist tendencies among major economies, a sharper-than-expected slowdown in larger economies, as well as the volatility in financial and commodity markets posing risks to growth in the near term.

While private consumption is expected to continue to support domestic demand, its growth is projected to decelerate to 6.6 percent this year, according to the report. Malaysia's exports are also projected to grow at the more moderate pace of 0.7 percent in 2019.

"Malaysia's growth outlook continues to face downside risks with potential escalation of trade tensions and a more subdued business environment.

The country's comparatively high levels of public debt will continue to constrain the amount of fiscal space," said Mara Warwick, the bank's country director for Brunei, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand.

With an uncertain external environment and subdued business confidence, she opined that Malaysia's policy actions should aim to strengthen fiscal buffers, facilitate private investment and ensure adequate social protection for lower-income households.

In the medium term, bold reforms and measures are needed, particularly to boost human capital and increase the level of public sector revenues, she added.

The World Bank also expects the Malaysian economy to grow at similar pace in 2020.

Malaysia's economy expanded at a more modest pace of 4.5 percent in the first quarter. Last year, the country's economy grew 4.7 percent.

Related Topics

Thailand World Bank Exports Business Bank Warwick Brunei Philippines Malaysia 2019 2020 Market From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Passengers no more allowed to carry Naswar on flig ..

7 minutes ago

With proven technological track record, LG Electro ..

11 minutes ago

Student commits suicide in Peshawar

2 minutes ago

35 killed, several injured in IHK road mishaps

2 minutes ago

Infinix will be releasing the highest pixel front ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan Bar Council to observe black day today

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.