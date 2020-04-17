UrduPoint.com
World Bank President Says US Boosted Subscription To IBRD By Nearly $9.8Bln

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 12:54 AM

The United States has raised by $9.8 billion its subscription to the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), World Bank President David Malpass said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The United States has raised by $9.8 billion its subscription to the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), World Bank President David Malpass said on Thursday.

"We very much appreciate yesterday's subscription by the United States, which increased the subscribed capital of IBRD by nearly $9.8 billion," Malpass said in remarks prepared for delivery to the International Monetary and Financial Committee.

The IBRD is the World Bank's lending arm that provides loans and others services to middle-income and creditworthy low-income countries.

Malpass also welcomed the G20's suspension on Wednesday of the scheduled May 31 repayment of bilateral credit by nations under the International Development Association (IDA), as part of relief under the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

IDA countries typically have low per capita incomes and lack financial ability to borrow from the IBRD.

Malpass said the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund were working to devise parallel COVID-19 relief programs for IDA nations.

"The World Bank will be providing massively scaled-up and front-loaded net transfers to IDA countries on highly concessional terms, and the IMF has its own highly impactful initiatives," he said. "This is a powerful, fast-acting initiative that will bring real benefits to the people in poor countries."

Malpass added that broad debt and investment transparency were a high priority for development and recovery from the crisis.

