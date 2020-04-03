UrduPoint.com
World Bank To Deploy $160Bln To Support COVID-19 Measures In Developing States - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 02:01 AM

The World Bank on Thursday said it would provide $160 billion in economic support for developing countries to deal with the coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The World Bank on Thursday said it would provide $160 billion in economic support for developing countries to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

"The World Bank Group is prepared to deploy up to $160 billion over the next 15 months to support COVID-19 measures that will help countries respond to immediate health consequences of the pandemic and bolster economic recovery," the Bank said in a statement.

As part of the package, $100 million will support Afghanistan to slow and limit the spread of COVID-19 through enhanced detection.

In India, $1 billion emergency financing will support better screening, contact tracing, and laboratory diagnostics, the bank said. $26.9 million will try to help Yemen limit the spread and mitigate risks associated with COVID-19.

In Tajikistan, $11.3 million will help expand intensive care capacity and in the Kyrgyz Republic, $12.5 million will help boost the availability of medical supplies, according to the release.

Worldwide there are over 998,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, which includes more than 51,000 deaths and 208,600 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University.

